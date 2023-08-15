Zimbabwe tour of England confirmed

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

THE England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed the much-awaited bilateral series against Zimbabwe which is scheduled for 2025.

This will be the first time since 2003 that Zimbabwe will tour England for a bilateral series after cricket relations between the two countries have been improving.

The Chevrons and England are set to play a four-day men’s Test match scheduled for 28-31 May 2025, at a venue to be confirmed.

This historic tour follows discussions which have been ongoing for some time now between Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) and the ECB.

Cricket relations between Zimbabwe and England date back to the late 1890s when the game was first introduced in the country.

ZC Managing Director, Givemore Makoni said a tour of this magnitude cannot be over-emphasised and are grateful to ECB for the commitment to resume cricket relations.

He added that the tour comes after the game in Zimbabwe has been on an upward trajectory and will be good for the players.

ECB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Richard Gould said they are looking forward to exciting action on the field of play. – @brandon_malvin