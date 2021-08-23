Breaking News
Zimbabwe Tourism Authority retires Karikoga ...

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority retires Karikoga Kaseke on medical grounds

Dr Karikoga Kaseke

The Chronicle

Oliver Kazunga, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has retired its chief executive, Dr Karikoga Kaseke, on medical grounds.

In a statement, the ZTA board said Dr Kaseke fell ill in November 2018 and has not been well since then.

“The board of directors of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority wishes to advise the tourism industry and all stakeholders that Dr Karikoga Kaseke has been retired from the post of chief executive of the ZTA after a long period of indisposition.

“His retirement followed the recommendations of

a medical board and is effective 1 July 2021,” said the tourism authority.

Dr Kaseke served the organisation as its chief executive from June 2005 up until his retirement.

“The board and indeed everyone had hoped for his recovery and we continue to pray for the restoration of his health,” it said. – @okazunga

