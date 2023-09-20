Zimbabwe Tourism Investment Forum on the cards

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE Tourism Authority (ZTA) will be hosting the Zimbabwe Tourism Investment Forum (ZTIF) on 13 October 2023 on the side-lines of the Hlanganani/ Sanganai World Tourism Expo scheduled for Bulawayo in October.

In its X (formally Twitter) handle, ZTA said the forum will be held under the theme: “Tourism Investment – Re-imagining Sustainable Partnerships”.

“This forum provides a platform for project promoters, investors, financiers, operators, and developers to interact, network and engage for sustainable business partnerships as they shape tourism development in Zimbabwe.

“Different topical issues will be explored with a blend of local and international practitioners,” said ZTA.

The event is expected to be attended by Government institutions and agencies, local authorities, business associations, pension funds, asset companies, banking and financial institutions and real estate institutions.

Topics to be covered include investing in the Zimbabwe tourism sector, tourism socialisation and development, investor testimonials and perspectives and tourism infrastructure and financial engineering.

The country’s annual tourism trade fair is set for Bulawayo in October and is expected to propel Zimbabwe’s tourism sector forward while fostering collaboration and networking opportunities among industry players.

The expo, whose preparations are gathering momentum will run from October 12 to 14 at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre and is expected to ride on the successes gained by the previous editions.

