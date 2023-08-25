Zimbabwe U19 select team makes it four straight wins

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE Under-19 women’s select team made it four wins on the trot when they registered a 32 runs victory over Chitungwiza Select in a match played at Old Hararians B field earlier today.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Zimbabwe U-19 select team finished on 137/2 in their 20 overs before going on to restrict their opponents to 105/9 in 20 overs to maintain their clean record in the practice matches.

Zimbabwe Under-19 women’s team have played two matches against Chitungwiza Select and two against All Stars Under-15 girls. In the first match against Chitungwiza Select, the Kelis Ndhlovu captained Zimbabwe Under-19 team registered a five wickets victory.

Bowling first, Zimbabwe Under-19 restricted Chitungwiza to 124/1 in 20 overs before going on to chase down the target in 13,4 overs, finishing on 127/5.

Against All Stars, Zimbabwe has convincingly dominated all the matches. In the first match, they registered a 141 runs win after they had scored a mammoth 239/3 in 20 overs and going on to restrict All Stars to 98/6.

In their final match against All Stars, Zimbabwe Under-19 flexed their muscles with the bat once again, scoring 186/5 in 20 overs. They went on to bowl out their opponents for just 70 runs in 14,3 overs to register a 116 runs victory.

Zimbabwe Under-19 team is using the series as part of their preparation for the 2025 ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup qualifiers. – @brandon_malvin