Zimbabwe Under-19s arrive in South Africa for Cricket World Cup

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE Cricket’s men under-19 team has touched down in South Africa where they will be taking part in the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Under-19 World Cup.

The Prosper Utseya coached team touched down in Potchefstroom, South Africa earlier today and are set to get straight into business. The tournament is scheduled to start on 19 January.

Zimbabwe is in Group C of the World Cup and will play four warm-up matches before the official ICC warm-up matches against Ireland and the United States of America (USA) on 14 and 16 January respectively.

Zimbabwe’s opponents in Group C of the World Cup are Australia, Sri Lanka, and Namibia.

Utseya’s starlets will open their campaign on January 21 against Sri Lanka at the Kimberley Oval in the Northern Cape city of Kimberley.

Zimbabwe will then take on Australia on January 25 before facing Namibia in the last group fixture on January 27 at the same venue.

Five-time winners of the coveted silverware and defending champions India are placed in Group A with Bangladesh, Ireland, and the United States of America as they attempt to claim a record sixth Under-19 title.

Group B consists of South Africa, England, West Indies and Scotland, while Group D is made up of Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand and Nepal.

The top three sides from each group progress to the Super Six phase of the event ahead of the semi-finals and final in Benoni.

– @brandon_malvin