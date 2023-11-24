Zimbabwe Under-19s working hard ahead of World Cup

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket men’s Under-19 provisional team has been putting in the works as they prepare for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Under-19 World Cup which gets underway early next year in South Africa.

The team resumed training on Monday and batting all rounder, Mathew Schonken who has been captaining the team said the practice has been going well as they have been putting in the works during their sessions.

They have been practicing at the country’s ceremonial home of cricket, Harare Sports Club. Schonken said individually, everything is on track for him.

“It has been pretty good so far, the boys have been working hard. We have made a lot of progress with fitness and the nets so I think we are getting everything in. Individually, I think I am on track, all is going well so far and from what I have seen, everyone looks like they are performing and getting into it,” said Schonken in a video posted by Zimbabwe Cricket.

With the global showpiece edging closer, Kieth Kulinga said they have been working on getting the players fit and conditioning them for high performance. The positives coming from the camp is that there are no major injuries.

“The boys have come back from exams, a lot of them haven’t been playing any cricket, I think none of them have been playing cricket, they have been focusing on their exams. Now we have got the World Cup in sight in January with not a lot of time left so this week our focus was mainly on getting their fitness and conditioning them for high performance.

“It has been going well but it’s been a bit tough on them since they haven’t been doing anything but it’s going well so far. We haven’t had any major injuries which is good. Our next step is to start playing games and focus more on their skills,” said Kulinga.

He added that they will be playing an inter-squad competition that will be used to determine the next group of players who will be selected in the first phase of the squad. The team will also be trimmed down to play against Zimbabwe Emerging in preparation for the tournament.

Earlier in the year, the team also toured India as part of their preparations for the World Cup where they played against different clubs from the Asian nation.

The World Cup will now be hosted by South Africa after the initial hosts, Sri Lanka were suspended from competing internationally, both in bilateral cricket and ICC events after a unanimous decision by the ICC board, was taken as a consequence of the ICC recently provisionally suspending the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) due to extensive government interference in the board’s administration.

The Under-19 World Cup is set to run from 13 January to 4 February.

– @brandon_malvin