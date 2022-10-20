Zimbabwe Under-21 hockey squad announced

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

HOCKEY Association of Zimbabwe has named a 36-member Under-21 squad for the Junior Africa Cup that will be hosted in Cairo, Egypt in March next year.

The squad includes seven students from Girls College in Bulawayo and among them is player of the tournament from the Central-South Africa (CSA) All Africa Games qualifiers, Khanyisile Mzizi.

The other six Girls College students who made the team are Tayla Ellerman, Siphosenkosi Moyo, Nyasha Nyaguze, Nicole Nyamapfeka, Tumi Sibanda and Amber Tozana. Their school head coach, Tapiwa Pongweni was also selected as the team’s assistant coach.

The Junior Africa Cup falls under the calendar of the Africa Hockey Association and the International Hockey Federation and will be running from March 16-22.

Squad: Ella Allardice, Tanyaradzwa Changa, Tanatswa Chikotosa, Tayla Dean, Tinodiwanashe Elijah, Tayla Ellerman, Done Erasmus, Kiara Goodinson, Chelsey-Lee Hares, Amy Hay, Mary Chloe Honey, Jorja Jones, Panaka Kambadza, Danielle Lowe, Tatenda Maswera, Tariro Mautsa, Siphosenkosi Moyo, Nakai Mujaramji, Athina Mujiba, Tanatswa Mukotekwa, Audrey Mutandiro, Natasha Muwani, Khanyisile Mzizi, Kelcy Ndoro, Nyasha Nyaguze, Nicole Nyamapfeka, Emma Reilly, Tumi Sibanda, Kaylee Sithole, Amber Tozana, Rumbidzaishe Zimuto, Bethel Chidzwondo (gk), Theodora Chingombe (gk), Jamie-Lee Kashula (gk), Ayanda Mangenah (gk), Tanatswa Mutaramuswa (gk).

Technical Team

Head coach – Brad Heuer

Assistant coach – Tapiwa Pongweni

Assistant coach – Nicole Grant

Manager – Carla Jones

Videographer – Kudzanai Tembo

Nutritionist – Blessing Mushonga.

