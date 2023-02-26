Zimbabwe Under-21 men’s hockey team produces good results

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Hockey men’s Under-21 side recorded positive results in matches played at Khumalo Hockey Stadium in Bulawayo on Saturday.

The team, using the tour as part of their preparation for the upcoming Africa Junior Championship played four matches and won three.

They won their first match against Matabeleland 2-0 and the victory was followed by a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Hippo Valley. In the return clash against Matabeleland, the high-flying Zimbabwean side doubled their first-round win to record a 4-0 win.

A thumping 9-0 win over Khanimambo followed and was their last match of the day as the youngsters look ready to head to Egypt for the continental games. Today, the Zimbabwean team will play against Hippo which will be their last match of the tour. Their participation in the North African country however hangs in the balance as they are seeking sponsorship to facilitate their trip.

The women’s team remained in Harare where they are having practice sessions as part of their preparations for the continental event.

The Hockey Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) hosted exhibition matches last month as they prepare for the continental showdown which is edging closer with each day. Both their teams (men and women) played against select sides whom they beat 2-0 as a sign of their preparedness for the upcoming tournament. The matches were also used as means of trying to draw sponsorship from individuals and corporates to help assist the youngsters fulfill their dreams.

HAZ are still appealing to corporates and individuals to assist them in making sure that their participation in Egypt gets fulfilled as the dates edged closer with each passing day. The upcoming event is a pathway to the Junior World Cup later in the year and both teams have proven to have what it takes to fly the Zimbabwean flag up high.

Despite securing sponsorship for flights from Ethiopian Airways, the HAZ has indicated that they are still 40 percent of the target.

