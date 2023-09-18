Zimbabwe-United Arab Emirates Business Forum 2023 kicks-off

Business Writer

THE Zimbabwe-UAE Business Forum kicks off today in the United Arab Emirates with several local business firms and executives expected to participate and engage with potential global investors and buyers.

The Business Forum runs from 18 to 20 September and is set to unlock Zimbabwe’s access to the lucrative Dubai market and use this as a gateway to other markets in the Middle East.

Posting on its official X handle (formerly Twitter), Zimtrade said, “The Zimbabwe-UAE Business Forum kicks off in Dubai today. Local companies will engage leading distributors of products and services in the market.

“UAE has grown to be Zimbabwe’s second biggest trade partner. Through the forum, we seek to diversify and further grow our exports into the UAE.”

It was not immediately clear how many Zimbabwean firms were participating and the sectors they were drawn from.

Bilateral trade between UAE and Zimbabwe has recently witnessed strong growth.