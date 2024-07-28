Zimbabwe upgrades telecoms infrastructure ahead of Sadc summit

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

THE Government has spent about US$1,5 million upgrade information communication technology infrastructure, to facilitate smooth hosting of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Summit next month.

Zimbabwe is poised to host one of the best Sadc Heads of State and Government Summit as evidenced by major preparations that are now at an advanced stage, with the Government having secured two top-of-the-line buses with modern amenities.

In his 2024 Mid-Year Budget and Economic Review Statement, Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Prof Mthuli Ncube said, the funds will go towards upgrading of existing fibre network, establishment of base stations and telecommunications services through service providers, which include Telone, Africom and Netone.

“In order to facilitate smooth hosting of the 2024 Sadc Summit, resources amounting to US$1,5 million have been disbursed, for the period under review, towards upgrading of existing fibre network, establishment of base stations and telecommunications services through service providers which include Telone, Africom and Netone. Inter- Governmental Fiscal Transfers (Devolution) ,” he said.