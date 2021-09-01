Zimbabwe urges global support for postal sector transformation

Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE, in its capacity as the chair of the Pan African Postal Union (PAPU), has called upon governments across the globe to facilitate digital transformation of the postal services sector to enhance its contribution to economic recovery.

The Minister of Information Communication Technologies (ICTs), Postal and Courier Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, delivered the message on the occasion of the 27th Universal Postal Union (UPU) Congress held in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire last Thursday.

In his statement, the minister stressed the importance of inclusiveness and consensus in key decision making as well as aligning resolutions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which buttress the principle of ensuring that no one is left behind.

“I am confident that together we can make the Abidjan Postal Strategy and Business Plan a success and ensure that the post continues to play a pivotal role in the socio-economic development of our countries,” said Dr Muswere.

“We, therefore, as governments need to keep supporting the postal sector through its digital transformation phase as its traditional role of last mile delivery of goods is here to stay.

“Indeed, the postal infrastructure can help the government achieve the digitalisation agenda through e-commerce and provision of enhanced postal financial services.”

Dr Muswere said during the Ministerial Strategy Conference, delegates took note of the important role played by the postal sector during the lockdowns necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic in terms of delivering prescriptions, drugs, blood samples, vaccines and food stuffs.

He said fellow government representatives acknowledged the important role played by men and women in the postal sector value chain who braved the challenges of Covid-19 to deliver important health requirements to institutions and citizens.

In view of this most governments responded by declaring the postal sector as part of the essential services, which allowed smooth delivery of essential postal services.

Dr Muswere urged continued coordination and cooperation in setting out appropriate policies, standards and rules for the successful digital transformation of the postal sector.

“It is our hope that we will all expedite implementation of the recommendations of the Abidjan cycle in order to stimulate growth in parcel and financial services and monitor quality of service for customers globally,” he said.

Although the 27th Congress deferred the matter of mandatory tracking of domestic goods and documents to the 28th Congress, Dr Muswere urged member States to put necessary measures to start tracking in order to ensure that at the next congress finalises rules that will align with customer needs and demands.

The high-level global convention saw Mr Masahiko Metoki of Japan being elected to the position of UPU director general, deputised by Mr Marjan Osvald of Slovenia. Zimbabwe and PAPU have pledged full support to the work of the union.