Zimbabwe Volleyball Association fails to send team to Netherlands World Tour

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) will not be sending teams for the Beach Volleyball World Tour that will take place in the Netherlands this week.

After their hopes of taking part in the Under-23 International Championships last month were dashed, ZVA was hoping the senior teams will make the Netherlands trip for the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Apeldoorn and Nijmegen from Thursday up to September 19.

ZVA communications officer Dave Simba said: “Unfortunately, we could not get slots to be part of the competition in Netherlands. However, what we have done is that the teams will go on a familiarisation tour of Tanzania later this month and play teams from there. This will provide our teams with the much-needed game time, while we work to ensure that our teams attend future international tournaments.”

Zimbabwe is generally exposed to the formal 6-a-side version of volleyball, but beach volleyball and sitting volleyball are growing in popularity both as recreational and competitive sports.