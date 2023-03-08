Zimbabwe Volleyball Association to hold capacity development programmes for officials

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Volleyball Association will hold a number of capacity development programmes for officials meant to improve the sport.

Mxolisi Ndlovu, the ZVA president said following their annual general meeting held last weekend in Nyanga, members adopted the calendar for the year which has the clubs’ managers management course set to be held virtually on March 18.

The coaches’ manual development seminar will be held in Harare on March 25 to 26.

“Our AGM went on well with eight out of 10 provinces attending the assembly. Events for the year were approved and you will note that there are a number of capacity development programmes as well as awareness initiatives which we will be holding to ensure that the sport develops,” said Ndlovu.

By March 31, ZVA expects players affiliated with the Zimbabwe Premier Volleyball League to have completed competition manipulation and anti-doping courses that are on the international federation’s portal. Before the start of the Zimbabwe Open Tthat will be staged in Bulawayo from April 5-7, ZVA will hold a referees’ refresher grading course.

An anti-doping course will be held on the sidelines of the Zimbabwe Open competition in Bulawayo on April 8.The calendar will see the inter-provincials played in August at a venue to be announced in due course.

“We want all our athletes taking part to undergo education on competition manipulation and anti-doping. The beach volleyball tours that are happening locally and also in the zone came under the spotlight and were approved.

"About the Binga Beach Volleyball, it will fall into the beach series events we're planning for the year and might come earlier as compared to it being traditionally held at the end of the year," said Ndlovu.