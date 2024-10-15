Zimbabwe Warriors Shine with Five-Star Performance

Zimpapers Sports Hub

Warriors 3-1 Namibia

THE Warriors delivered an outstanding display, securing back-to-back victories against Namibia in the 2025 Afcon qualifying campaign at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Walter Musona’s second-half double and Prince Dube’s late strike sealed the crucial three points yesterday. Jordan Zemura earned Man of the Match honours, impressing despite not scoring.

Cameroon, Group J leaders, had earlier booked their Afconspot with a 1-0 win over Kenya, courtesy of Boris Enow’s goal in neutral Kampala.

Musona opened the scoring five minutes after the break with a well-taken effort from outside the box. The Warriors won a penalty 10 minutes later after Zemura’s shot was handled by Baggio Nashixwa.

Musona converted the penalty.

Substitute Prince Dube added the third goal with a tap-in from Zemura’s pass on the stroke of full-time. However, Goodwin Eisb capitalised on Gerald Takwara’s defensive error, scoring Namibia’s consolation goal.

Namibia’s defeat eliminates them from the competition.

Zimbabwe and Kenya now vie for the remaining Afcon spot with each team having only two games to play. Cameroon leads Group J with 10 points, Zimbabwe has eight, and Kenya four.

Zimbabwe’s improved performance delighted the multitudes of fans attending the match, a stark contrast to the same empty stadium in their previous 1-0 win against Namibia last Thursday.

In the fifth minute, Andy Rinomhota went down inside the box but the referee had none of the shouts from the Zimbabwean players.

Namibia, however, started the game with more urgency as they sought to get their first win in Group J having lost all their three games in the group before yesterday.

Five minutes after the penalty shoot out, Douglas Mapfumo forced a brilliant low save from Namibia goal minder Edward Maova with a shot from inside the box.

The Warriors’ quest for the opener continued and in the 20th minute poster-boy, Khama Billiat sent Marshall Munetsi through on goal but the Namibian defence was quick to close him down inside the box.

Michael Nees was forced to make an injury-inspired substitution with a limping Brendon Galloway being replaced by Teenage Hadebe in central defence.

At the half-hour mark, Mapfumo failed to direct a Zemura cross from the left on target with a header.

At that point, the Warriors were having the better of the exchanges with their defence remaining resolute despite the Namibians threatening as well.

With five minutes left in the first half, the Brave Warriors got a chance at goal.

Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns made a good run into the Zimbabwean box from the left but the duo of Zemura and Gerald Takwara did well to shut the dangerous forward.

Moments later, Terrence Dzukamanja directed wide a Mapfumo cut back inside the box as it went to the break goalless.

A good number of fans found their way to Soweto to watch the match and dozens of others drove from Zimbabwe.

Among those celebrating Zimbabwe’s victory was Chris “Romario” Musekiwa the Dynamos and Warriors cheerleader.

“Aaah let me take this opportunity to congratulate our beloved, our gallant Warriors for their well-deserved victory, emphatic victory over the so-called whatever they are called, Brave Warriors of Namibia. Job well done Coach Michael Nees and your entire technical bench, Marvellous Nakamba inspirational captain and Marshall Munetsi well done guys. Well done Zimbabweans back in Johannesburg, thank you for the motivational support, the 12th player, munodadisa, thank you so much, nyika yese irikufara, congratulations Zimbabwe,” said an ecstatic Chris Romario Musekiwa, a Warriors Cheerleader.

Zimbabwe is left with an away match against Cameroon and a home tie against Kenya.

But like Kenya and Namibia, Zimbabwe has had to play its home games in foreign land because there are no stadia certified by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) and Fifa to play host to international matches.