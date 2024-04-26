Zimbabwe will continue its management of wildlife despite pressure from Western countries – VP Chiwenga

Some participants to the National Forest Policy launch at ZITF

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

VICE-PRESIDENT Costantino Chiwenga has said Zimbabwe will continue its management of wildlife despite pressure from Western countries.

Speaking at the National Forest Policy launch during the human-wildlife conflict co-existence indaba at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) yesterday, VP Chiwenga said that illegal settlements in wildlife areas were the major cause of conflict between humans and animals.

The event sought to discuss the impending Human-Wildlife Conflict Relief Fund, which Government is working on.

He added that the rapid growth of wildlife populations had led to habitat loss, soil erosion and overgrazing.

He said human-wildlife conflict was threatening livelihoods in animal corridor communities with the consequences more prevalent in areas where livestock and crop production are an integral part of people’s livelihoods.

“We are all aware that this situation is being worsened by increased wildlife populations coupled with human settlement encroachment into wildlife corridors. By and large, the influx of people into wildlife areas has escalated conflict between humans and wildlife,” he said.

“The rapid growth of wildlife populations from approximately 84 000 elephants in 2014 to over 100 000 affects ecosystems, habitats and communities adjacent to protected areas.

“Therefore a holistic and collaborative approach to address the challenge of our expanding animal population, especially that of elephants, is imperative,” he said.

VP Chiwenga said human-wildlife conflict not only reduces incomes, but also affects people’s abilities to feed their families.

Zimbabwe, he said, subscribes to the principle of sustainable utilisation and has been using approaches such as hunting and management offtakes to reduce wildlife population.

Sound conservation methods have seen the wildlife population significantly increasing with Hwange National Park accommodating over 65 000 elephants, which is more than its carrying capacity.

“However, these approaches are being resisted and opposed for various reasons regionally and globally. It is disheartening to note that those who are opposing our conservation philosophy have themselves failed to manage their own wildlife populations, some to the point of extinction,” said VP Chiwenga.

He said the resistance scenario is further compounded by international policies under the auspices of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES that constrain countries with excessive herds of elephants from culling and selling ivory.

“As we engage regionally and internationally, Zimbabwe will continue to lobby for its position and philosophy in managing its wildlife populations.

“Probably it is time to propose that countries at the forefront of spearheading these retrogressive conservation policies be given at least 20 000 herd of elephants to have an appreciation of the challenges faced by those with overpopulation of animals,” he said light-heartedly.

Turning to illegal settlements, VP Chiwenga said Government is cognisant of the issue surrounding occupation of land that is designated for wildlife and forests thereby exposing communities to wildlife attacks.

Some of the areas with rampant illegal settlements are the Sengwe-Tshipise corridor, Chimanimani, Save Valley and Gonarezhou.

VP Chiwenga said the 20th Conference of the Parties to CITES (CoP20) next year should continue to provide a platform to defend the policies and ethos that seek to mitigate the effects of human-wildlife conflict.

Cabinet approved the establishment of the Human-Wildlife Conflict Relief Fund for victims and the operationalisation of the fund will be preceded by the passing of the new Parks and Wildlife Management Bill.

The fund seeks to provide relief to victims and vulnerable communities, and VP Chiwenga called for the establishment of a functional human-wildlife conflict management system while allowing local-level initiatives to continue.

He said it was imperative to recognise the nexus between the environment and the well-being of communities.

“Zimbabwe has come up with a comprehensive Forest Policy to address challenges of this sector. The policy provides a roadmap for the sustainable management of our forest resources, maintaining forest integrity, devolution, benefits sharing, strengthening forest industries and products, addressing climate change and forest ecosystems as well as enhancing forest research, innovation and training,” he said.

The challenges of human-wildlife conflict and the sustainable management of forests require collaborative and inclusive approaches between communities, civil society and other stakeholders, he said.

Six animal species listed in the ninth schedule of the Parks and Wildlife Act are classified as dangerous in the country, and these are buffaloes, elephants, hippos, leopards, lions and rhinos.