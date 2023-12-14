Zimbabwe will scale greater heights: President

President Mnangagwa joins hands in prayer with Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi, Patron of Zimbabwe Indigenous Churches (right), Edmore Chihota of the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe (second from left) Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri during the National Day of Prayer at State House yesterday. (Picture by Memory Mangombe)

Blessings Chidakwa, Harare Bureau

ZIMBABWE’s rapid infrastructural development, and the peace and tranquillity that characterised this year’s elections is testimony that the light of the Lord has risen on Zimbabwe, even against adversities, President Mnangagwa said.

For years the country has been groaning under the unjustified yoke of illegal economic sanctions, but a self-belief spirit inspired by President Mnangagwa that is anchored on ceaseless supplication to the Lord has seen the country registering unprecedented growth, and bettering the lives of the majority.

Speaking at the Interdenominational prayer service held at State House yesterday, President Mnangagwa said as a God-fearing nation, Zimbabwe acknowledges with gratitude, the milestones the nation continues to record.

“As a nation of Zimbabwe, we remain dependent and anchored in prayer emboldened that Almighty God hears us and answers our petitions. The light of the Lord has risen up upon our nation, step by step, we are modernising, industrialising and growing our economy.

“The Almighty God has helped us build our motherland with our local resources, this includes the construction of dams, roads, clinics, schools and all other forms of emerging infrastructure across provinces,” he said.

In his speech filled with biblical quotes the President Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans’ hearts are full of gratitude and thanksgiving for the successes the nation has realised across all socio-economic sectors.

“At the political and governance level, the prevailing peaceful and tranquil environment in our communities is an inspiring answer to our prayers. Going forward, let us leverage the harmonious environment and continue on our irreversible development trajectory towards attaining our National Vision 2030. Similarly, our prayer points must continue to revolve around consolidating, safeguarding and fervently preserving the prevailing peace, love and unity in our nation,” he said.

The President also commended the resilience and hard work of Zimbabweans.

“Our nation is testimony that in every circumstance, when facing plenty or lack, abundance or need, we can do all things through Jesus Christ who gives us strength, Philippians 4 Verse 12-13. Let us remain bold and courageous and never allow our brains or hands to be weak.

“Almighty God shall surely help our nation to reach great heights. We must continue defining and controlling our destiny. This is despite the clandestine machinations of those who have sought to hinder our progress and development, including the illegal sanctions designed to cripple our economy,” he said.

Quoting from the Bible, President Mnangagwa said faith without works is dead and therefore every Zimbabwean should put hands on the deck.

“Both our rural and urban communities must be urged to work harder in their respective areas for increased production and productivity. According to Psalms 90 Verse 17 the Lord our God will establish the work of our hands.

“Our national and grassroots development initiatives are bearing results; we are leaving no one and no place behind. With hearts of thanksgiving, we make our requests standing on the word of God in Philippians 4 verse 6 and 7 and humbly ask Almighty God to pour out his blessings upon our land.”

President Mnangagwa said the task that lies ahead for all Zimbabweans is to consolidate the gains achieved by the Second Republic.

“At this epoch of our development stage, we must grasp the fact that our season is to build a strong Zimbabwe characterised by unity, peace, love, harmony and shared prosperity. Guided by our philosophy ‘Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo,’ we must put action, plant and build up our nation.”

“From Chirundu to Beitbridge, Mutare to Plumtree, let us demonstrate wisdom, hard honest work, and innovation in operationalising this development philosophy. Indeed, the Word of God warns us in James 2 verse 17 that; ‘Faith by itself, without works, is dead.’ Chitendero chisina mabasa chakafa,” he said.

President Mnangagwa also said climate change is a reality and continues to negatively impact the livelihoods of the communities.

“At this National Day of Prayer let us, therefore, also pray for rain upon our land. Deuteronomy 28 verse 12 says ‘pray to the Lord, He will send rain in season from his rich storehouse and bless the work of your hands, so that you will lend to many nations but you shall not borrow,’” he said.

The ruling party’s national chairman, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, thanked the church for taking time to pray for President Mnangagwa and the entire nation.

“I want to thank our President for his vision which has resulted in him inviting you for the National Day of Prayer. He organised this day to give thanks to the Almighty for all what He has done this year,” she said.

Zimbabwe Indigenous International Council of Churches (ZIICC) chairman Reverend Andrew Wutawunashe said the invitation for the day of prayer was from President Mnangagwa, with a specific request for the church to pray for the nation six week ago.

“The church is thankful that God gave us free, fair and transparent elections and we thank God that the work he started through you (President) and the Second Republic can now continue.

“It has pleased God that you continue leading the nation. We continue to pray for you that you are given health, life and you are guided as you lead the nation,” he said.

Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi said his heart swells with gratitude because of the unity of purpose that has characterised the religious fraternity.

“Through prayer collectively we can overcome the obstacles before us and continue building a Zimbabwe that stands tall free from the shadows of the past. Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo igotongwa nevene vayo, igonamatirwa nevene vayo,” he said.

Several religious leaders drawn from the Roman Catholic, Zaoga, AFM, Methodist Church in Zimbabwe, Apostolic Sects all took part in the National Day of Prayer.