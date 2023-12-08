Zimbabwe win first match at U21 Hockey World Cup

Brandon Moyo , [email protected]

ZIMBABWE Under-21 women’s hockey team finally managed to get it right at the ongoing 2023 International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup after registering their first victory on Friday afternoon.

Zimbabwe beat Canada 4-3 on shootouts to win their first game in five outings. The shootouts followed a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

It was the first time that Zimbabwe found the net in the tournament having conceded 30 goals without scoring in their first four matches. It was Tanatswa Mutaramuswa’s heroics in the shootout that helped Zimbabwe get their first win of the competition.

Canadian skipper Allison Kuzyk scored the opening goal in the 10th minute of the match before Zimbabwe made a late and strong comeback through Tinodiwanashe Elijah’s penalty stroke conversion in the 52nd minute.

The game went into the shootouts and it was then on both the custodians to showcase their talent. The game was also tied in the first five shootouts and went on to the sudden deaths in which Zimbabwe emerged victorious.

“I had in my mind that we had to do it anyway. My team is incredibly happy that we won the first match of the tournament. It was a tough game but we played according to what the coach had planned and we succeeded,” said Mutaramuswa.

Zimbabwe’s next task is against South Africa in the 13th and 14th place playoff match. The game is scheduled for tomorrow evening.

