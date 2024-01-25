Zimbabwe wins Spirit of Cricket Award 2023

From left to right -Tadiwanashe Marumani consoling Akeal Hosein and Raza and Williams consoling Akeal Hosein

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

THE Chevrons’ heartwarming moment from the 2023 International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against the West Indies at Harare Sports Club has won the Spirit of Cricket Award.

The consolation moment, which won the hearts of many cricket enthusiasts over the globe, came during the Chevrons’ 35 runs victory over the Windies at Harare Sports Club last year.

It was, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams consoling a dejected West Indies player, Akeal Hosein following his team’s defeat in a crucial World Cup Qualifier match which all but reduced the Windies’ chance of qualification to the global showpiece.

Fast bowler Tendai Chatara had Alzarri Joseph caught by Raza in a rollercoaster match. It was ecstasy for Zimbabwe and agony for the Windies and Hosein and Chevrons players took time to calm the Caribbean player.

The spirit of cricket involves playing hard and fair, respecting teammates and opponents, and having self-discipline. These principles apply not only to cricket but also to life and other games. – @brandon_malvin