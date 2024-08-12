Zimbabwe winter wheat success holds promise for food security

Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Development Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos at Zanu-PF Secretary General Dr Obert Mpofu’s Mswelangubo Farm at Village 4 in Nyamandlovu, Matabeleland North Province last Friday during a Wheat Field Day. Picture: Mlanduli Melusi Ncube

Peter Matika, [email protected]

DESPITE the El Nino-induced drought that decimated hopes for many farmers, Zimbabwe’s winter wheat success story not only holds the promise of a bumper harvest but symbolises the country’s enduring resilience and determination to reclaim its position as a leading agricultural powerhouse in Africa.

Through close collaboration with the Government and private sector players, individual farmers and cooperatives at various irrigation schemes countrywide have increased their wheat hectarage this season to ensure the country achieves the targeted 600 000 tonnes output.

Preliminary assessments already indicate the wheat crop condition is generally good, with a bumper harvest expected for the third consecutive year.

The bulk of the early planted wheat is now at the flowering to dough stage while bookings for combine harvesters and dryers is in progress.

A total of 121 000 hectares was planted under winter wheat this year and this is expected to produce over 600 000 tonnes of the cereal compared to the 360 000 tonnes domestic consumption needs.

About 468 000 tonnes were harvested last year, the highest ever recorded since wheat production started in the country in 1966.

Government has been targeting an increase in wheat production to meet the national requirements in line with the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy, the Agriculture Recovery Plan, and the National Development Strategy 1 and in pursuit of the vision of becoming an empowered and prosperous upper middle-income society by 2030.

In this regard, various measures have been implemented to ensure that the country meets its target, including the provision of adequate electricity and water.

On Friday, Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Vangelis Haritatos, who was the guest of honour at a wheat field day at Zanu-PF Secretary-General, Dr Obert Mpofu’s farm in Umguza District, marvelled at the huge strides made towards boosting winter wheat output.

Situated in the verdant landscapes of Ward 15, Nyamandlovu in Umguza, Dr Mpofu’s homestead is one of the successful wheat stories in the country. Through meticulous planning and hard work, he has overseen the cultivation of an impressive 23-hectare wheat crop, poised to yield approximately 150 tonnes of wheat.

Speaking about his aspirations, Dr Mpofu expressed confidence that Zimbabwe would defeat hunger through increased domestic food production including wheat.

“I am truly excited about the prospects of this winter wheat harvest. By maximising our agricultural output, we are not only contributing to the national food supply but also taking meaningful steps towards revitalising Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector,” he said.

Like many Zimbabwean farmers, Dr Mpofu’s commitment to agricultural development and food production aligns with Zimbabwe’s broader goals of enhancing self-sufficiency and promoting economic growth.

“This is a rich water-bodied area, and I am grateful to the ministry for allowing me and granting me land to farm.

“What sets this place apart is the water we have here. It is important that people understand that the country does not rely on other nations to develop it but us,” said Dr Mpofu.

“The success of this winter wheat initiative not only holds the promise of a rich harvest but also symbolizes Zimbabwe’s enduring resilience and potential to reclaim its position as a leading agricultural powerhouse in Africa,” he added.

In his remarks, Deputy Minister Haritatos said wheat holds a significant place in the nation’s agricultural economy with huge impact across various value chains.

“As one of the strategic staple crops grown in Zimbabwe, it’s not only fundamental for our bread and related products but also serves as a crucial ingredient in various industries. Increased wheat production is vital not only to meet domestic demand but also to reduce our reliance on imports and improve our food sovereignty,” he said.

He said Zimbabwe, among many other countries in the region, was a victim of the El Niño-induced drought, which resulted in a 77 percent decline in food crop production.

“Matabeleland North was not spared from this as the province experienced one of the worst droughts in many years as results from the second round crop, fisheries, and livestock assessment depict food produced to last for three months or less,” said the Deputy Minister.

To address the impacts of El Niño, the Government has adopted a wheat-based food security thrust, underpinned by the country’s comparative advantage to produce wheat over maize in winter.

“For the upcoming season, the Government had set a target of 120 000 hectares under wheat production. This target was surpassed with a total of 121 345 hectares under irrigation.

“I am informed that as a province, Matabeleland North managed to stretch to 1 913 hectares of wheat, which is 20 percent more than last year,” said Deputy Minister Haritatos.

He said Government has been working diligently to implement policies that support farmers and create an enabling environment for wheat production. The introduction of programmes aimed at improving irrigation systems, providing training on best agricultural practices, and promoting the use of technology in farming are some of the winning approaches.

“As we look to the future, it is essential to recognize the role of cooperatives in our wheat production efforts. These groups not only foster collaboration but also provide a platform for sharing knowledge and resources,” said the Deputy Minister.

“The 2024/2025 summer preparations are in full swing across the country, and I am reliably informed farmers have started establishing their Pfumvudza plots in preparation for the season.”

He encouraged farmers to adopt farming as a lucrative business and to use Dr Mpofu as a model for their ventures.