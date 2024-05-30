Zimbabwe Women ‘A’ put up big score against Malawi

Brandon Moyo

FORTY plus scores from Kelis Ndhlovu and Beloved Biza helped Zimbabwe Women ‘A’ put up a competitive total in their opening match of the 2024 Kwibuka Women’s T20I tournament in Rwanda earlier today.

Ndhlovu fell two runs short of her half century on 48 runs while Biza fell five short with 45 runs on the board as Zimbabwe A finished their 20 overs on 183/5. Zimbabwe lost the toss and were asked to bat first and the opening pair of Ndhlovu and Biza showed intent from the first ball of the innings.

They had a 71-run stand for the first wicket before the 18 year old Ndhlovu was trapped in front for 48 runs off just 24 deliveries. Biza was caught for a 38-ball 45 runs while Lorraine Phiri fell for 26 runs after facing 25 deliveries. The 15 year old Christine Mutasa was to see through the innings as she finished unbeaten on 14 runs from 13 balls.

Lucy Malino was Malawi Women’s most successful bowler, finishing with figures of 2/29 in her four-over spell while Tricia Chabila, Sungeni Kananji and Lidia Dimba took one wicket apiece. This is the first time that a Zimbabwean team is taking part in the annual tournament that started in 2014. Initially, the tournament featured exclusively East African nations but in more recent editions has expanded to include teams from across Africa and beyond.

The tournament is organised by the Rwanda Cricket Association and Zimbabwe Women ‘A’ joined the national teams of Botswana, Cameroon, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, Uganda and the hosts.