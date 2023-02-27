Zimbabwe women complete double over Zambia

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S national women basketball team wrapped their Afro-basket qualifying pool games with a 67-47 victory over Zambia yesterday at the Zimbabwe International Trade Hall Four last night.

The victory means Zimbabwe completed a double of Zambia whom they beat in their opening game before going on to lose twice each against Mozambique and Angola.

With Zimbabwe and Zambia finishing as the bottom two sides, it then means the two will face off in the third place final on Tuesday.

On the same day Mozambique and Angola will face off in the final to determine who qualifies for the tournament’s finals in Rwanda.

Zimbabwe women’s coach, Pondai Chitauro says they have their eyes on finishing third. “We will have better sleep today after a string of poor results.

“According to how the tournament is scheduled we now have to play Zambia on Tuesday to determine who finishes third. It will not be easy to beat them for the third time but we are confident that we can do it. I’m pleased with how the ladies have responded.”

In the victory against Zambia, Tadiwa Mabika was the top performer for host nation with 20 points to Zimbabwe’s score and two assists. Yolanda Matayataya also had a good game scoring 15 points.

The qualifiers come to an end on Tuesday when the final matches take place in what has been a captivating tournament. — @innocentskizoe