Zimbabwe Women’s Premier Soccer League enters Round Two

Media Mpofu

THE Zimbabwe Women’s Premier Soccer League enters its second round on Saturday following a thrilling opening week of action that saw the newbies Mpopoma Sports Academy kick off their campaign with a win over seasoned Highlanders Royals.

Intense competition is expected this Saturday with some exciting pairings.

Recenlty promoted Mpopoma Sports Academy (Mposa) will travel to Harare to face Black Mambas Queens who were defeated by Correctional Queens last week at Mkushi Academy hoping to collect more points.

Mambas lost 5-0.

Mposa had a winning debut against Royals whom they beat 2-1.

Highlanders, who were away to Mposa will play host to FC Platinum Queens in what should be a good match of football between the two Southern Region teams.

On Sunday fireworks are expected in the Gweru derby pitting early log leaders Chapungu Queens against Sheasham at Bata Stadium.

Meanwhile new kids on the block Mposa were this week presented with cash and uniforms by Bheki Sigola and former Zifa Referees Committee vice-chairperson Samkeliso Silengane.

Sigola’s gesture seeks to uplift the girl child in sport.

Speaking during the handover ceremony Sigola said that she is inspired by the hard work which these girls are putting from grassroots to the Premier League and that this was her first donation and more is expected.

“This is my way of motivating these girls, sport has the power to transform lives and I believe every girl deserves the opportunity to participate and excel in their chosen sport,” she said.

Silengane pledged to reward players who score goals in upcoming matches as a way of motivating young players.

The goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and playmaker are each set to receive ten us dollars for receiving a clean sheet and the goal scorer receives 20 us dollar rewards.

“I am excited to support these young talents, I believe these cash incentives will encourage them to work harder and achieve their goals, and to increase their performance,” said Silengane.

The director of Mposa, James Rugwevera expressed gratitude to the Sigola family saying that the donation will go a long way in boosting morale in their camp.

ZWPSL Week Two Fixtures

Saturday: Red Buffalo Sports Academy V Correctional Queens (Vengere Stadium), Black Mamba Queens V Mpopoma Sports Academy (Mkushi Academy), Conduit Soccer Academy V Faith Drive Academy (Wadzanai Stadium), Highlanders Royals V Platinum Royals (Bulawayo Chiefs Village), Harare City Queens v Maningi YSA (The Heart Stadium)

Sunday: Sheasham Gweru Queens V Chapungu Queens (Bata Stadium)