Flora Sibanda/ Trish Mukwazo

MORE than 300 women from the Zimbabwe Prisons Correction Services (ZPCS) Phakamani/Simukai women’s network are celebrating their annual network and exhibition day at a local ground in Bulawayo.

The day is meant for them to share entrepreneurial ideas and help empower each other.

They started their day with a clean-up campaign and will later exhibit their products.