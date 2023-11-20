Zimbabwean Ambassador supports Gokwe Cheziya chess team

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwean Ambassador to Italy, Mrs Mietani Chauke, recently met the Gokwe Cheziya High School Chess Team during their participation in the World Youth Chess Competitions.

The team is in Rome, Italy, proudly representing Zimbabwe in the ongoing competition.

Cheziya Gokwe High School secured the title of Crystal Candy Schools Chess League Champions in September, earning them the opportunity to represent the country.

The team, comprising Ishmael Kaitano, Gamuchirai Gogoma, and Ezywell Mutema, is under the guidance of seasoned coach Blessing Jenami.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services announced that the tournament commenced on 13 November and will continue until 25 November.

Ezywell will be competing in the Under 14 category, Gamuchirai will be participating in the Under 18 girls’ category, and Ishmael will be taking part in the Under 18 boys’ category.

The visit by Ambassador Chauke was an opportunity to offer support and encouragement to the young chess players. It showcased the Zimbabwean government’s recognition of and commitment to promoting participation in international sporting events.