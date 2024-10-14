Zimbabwean artist Bokani Tshidzu’s documentary to premiere at Native Spirit Festival in London

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

On Tuesday, the Native Spirit Festival in London will premiere “Weaving a Future Past: An Artist’s Journey Home”, a compelling documentary directed by Prince Sivalo Mahlangu, showcasing the journey of London-based Zimbabwean visual artist Bokani Tshidzu.

The film follows Tshidzu as she prepares for her first solo exhibition, “Sibone Okunye”, at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo which was held last year.

The documentary delves into poignant themes of spirituality, reclaimed heritage, and the vital role of women in the arts, reflecting the experiences of the diaspora.

In an interview, the director of the film, Mahlangu said, “This project represents more than just a film; it’s a heartfelt exploration of identity and cultural connection.”

In an exclusive interview, Mahlangu expressed his excitement about showcasing the documentary at the festival.

“I’m extremely excited to have the documentary I directed featured at the Native Spirit Film Festival. It aligns perfectly with the festival’s aim to promote knowledge and awareness of Indigenous cultures,” he shared.

This marks the second time Mahlangu’s work has received international recognition, following a successful screening in Venice, Italy, earlier this year.

“It was a great honour for the documentary to be featured there,” he noted, emphasising the collaborative effort with Tshidzu and their creative team.

Reflecting on his experience working with Tshidzu, Mahlangu remarked, “Working with Bokani was an enriching experience. Her passion for her art is truly inspiring, permeating the entire project.”

The documentary stands out from his previous work, such as “Magriza Made Me Cook”, as it was specifically crafted for film festivals like Native Spirit, showcasing the beauty of African culture.

As the festival approaches, anticipation builds for a film that celebrates artistic expression and honours the rich heritage of Zimbabwean women.

The Native Spirit Festival, renowned for being the UK’s first and only annual independent festival dedicated to promoting international Native filmmakers, media, and artists, serves as the perfect backdrop for this significant work. The festival emphasises the importance of Indigenous languages and narrative sovereignty, making it an ideal platform for Tshidzu’s exploration of her roots.

Tshidzu primarily works with stained glass and reeds, mediums that beautifully symbolise her connection to both her artistic heritage and the natural world. Her intricate craftsmanship is set to mesmerise audiences, bringing forth a unique perspective on Zimbabwean culture. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu