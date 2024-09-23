Zimbabwean beauty crowned Miss/Mrs Africa UK/Ireland 2024

Online Reporter

A 38-year-old Zimbabwean nurse based in England, Yeukai Lizzie Makona, has been crowned Miss/Mrs Africa UK/IE 2024.

Yeukai, who hails from Marondera, also scooped the Miss People’s Choice and Miss Engagement titles, thereby solidifying her impact both on and off the stage.

The prestigious event which showcases extraordinary talent, beauty, and empowerment among African women based in the UK and Ireland took place on September 14.

The key focus of the pageant is to empower African women aged 30 years and above, celebrate their beauty, culture, and societal contributions.

These are women who would ordinarily not have access to such platforms to compete and be ambassadors of their countries on a global scale.

Contacted for comment, Yeukai said, “This victory is not just mine; it belongs to all the survivors of domestic abuse who are fighting to rebuild their lives. I hope to use this platform to amplify the voices of the unheard and drive positive change across our communities.

“Through the Miss/Mrs Africa UK/IE journey, women find themselves again and learn that they are never too old to follow their dreams and become voices of change. The platform promotes more than the physical

appearance and incorporates the wholesomeness (all sizes, shapes, and heights), of a woman. It looks at how a woman’s activities in the community will build the future,” said the beauty queen.

Yeukai is poised to make a significant impact during her reign, and she is committed to furthering causes close to her heart, particularly advocating against domestic violence and children’s well-being.

Project Salama Charity Foundation, which is committed to helping victims of domestic abuse, has been

instrumental in backing Yeukai’s advocacy and charitable work, aligning perfectly with her passion for

empowering vulnerable communities.