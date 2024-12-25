Zimbabwean celebrities share Christmas Day plans

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

AS people are out and about preparing for Christmas Day, some are travelling to be with their families, Zimbabwean celebrities are not left out in the rush as they too have plans for the day.

Below is a glimpse of what some of Zimbabwe’s celebrities have in store as the jingle bells ring.

Jeys Marabini — Jazz Legend

For Jeys Marabini, Christmas is a day to enjoy and celebrate with family. It is a time for thanksgiving and being grateful to be alive.

“Christmas is definitely a day for the family,” he said.

LaDee — Musician

The lady with the people at heart, LaDee said she will be spending Christmas with her family as the year has been so hectic that she could hardly spend time with them. She said she did not release any songs for December but has something fresh planned for her fans throughout 2025.

LaDee also revealed that she has surprises for some of her fans, who will be recipients of some goodies. She said after the festive season she will be celebrating her birthday with family and friends.

DJ Mzoe

DJ Mzoe will be very busy on Christmas Day as he will be at work and at the same time trying to find time for the family. He said as a DJ, he will visit children’s carnivals around the city, playing music for them and giving out a few presents. He highlights that the first part of the day will be spent with family before he joins children around the city. In the evening, he will meet fans at KoSamuriwo Pub and Grill, where he will play fans’ favourite hits.

Mzoe7 — Musician

On Christmas Day, Zimbabwe’s Maradona will celebrate with families from all over Zimbabwe at Esigodini, Silver Diamond Sports Club, where there will be a family show. He will be joined by Ma9ine and Jaycee.

Sipho Mercent — Social Media Influencer

For content creator Sipho, known to many for his signature chant “Mina indaba zabantu ngyazizonda,” Christmas will be spent with family and his fans. His morning will kick off with an appearance at Blessed Fashions followed by lunch with his family. In the evening, Sipho will mingle with his fans at KoSamuriwo Pub and Grill.

DJ Prince Eskhosini

DJ Prince Eskhosini says he will be with his fans on Christmas Day. He has two bookings, one being a family function and the other a family fun day.

“I have a very supportive family that understands that I get to spend more time with my fans than with them, so I will definitely make up for that on Boxing Day and be with the family,” he said.

Welsh The Stylist — Fashion Designer

The designer, famous for his vintage and unique designs, said Christmas Day will be a day he dedicates solely to his family.

Iyasa — Dance Group

Popular in Zimbabwe and beyond its borders, the group Iyasa will be doing what they know best — performing on Christmas Day. The group will head to Mberengwa where they will perform at the Tshuma family Christmas celebrations.

“We will be working on Christmas Day, but we will definitely be with our families in January. Work comes first,” said Mercy.