Zimbabwean coaches earn CAF A Diploma certification in Tanzania

Sports Reporter

Zimbabwean coaches Try Ncube, Bongani Mafu, Shadreck Mlauzi, Tostao Kwashi and Kaitano Tembo were among the graduates that attained the Caf A Diploma coaching qualification which was organised by the Tanzania Football Federation.

 

