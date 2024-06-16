Zimbabwean coaches earn CAF A Diploma certification in Tanzania
Sports Reporter
Zimbabwean coaches Try Ncube, Bongani Mafu, Shadreck Mlauzi, Tostao Kwashi and Kaitano Tembo were among the graduates that attained the Caf A Diploma coaching qualification which was organised by the Tanzania Football Federation.
