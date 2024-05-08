Zimbabwean dancers invited to audition for international dance-off in Johannesburg

Shingai Dhlamini, [email protected]

Locals are being invited to showcase their talents at the Ultimate Battle Rivalskool Africa, a leading dance-off competition scheduled for July 12-13 in Johannesburg.

This year marks the first time the annual event will take place in South Africa, offering a global stage for Breakdance and Freestyle dance talents from Southern Africa and beyond.

Dancers from four continents—Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America—are expected to participate, highlighting the competition’s international appeal. Zimbabwe’s auditions are slated for May 18 at Alliance Francaise, 61 Heyman Road, Suburbs, Bulawayo. All dancers interested in competing must register to secure their spot.

The competition, now in its third edition, will feature two categories: b-boying (short for breaking boy or girl) and freestyle. The b-boying category will see dancers perform to hip-hop and breakbeats music, while the freestyle category will feature performances set to hip-hop and Afro music. Breakdancing, which includes movements such as top rock, downrock, power moves, and freezes, has its origins in the early 1970s among New York’s urban youth and is intrinsically linked to the hip-hop movement.

Significant prizes await the top three competitors. The winner will receive a gold trophy and €1,000, the runner-up a silver trophy, and the third-place dancer a bronze trophy.

Participants who make it to the grand final in Johannesburg will have their travel, accommodation, and meal expenses covered by the event organisers.

This competition not only spotlights the dancers’ artistic skills but also provides a platform for gaining international exposure and recognition in the global dance community.