Zimbabwean designer set for hybrid conference in SA

BULAWAYO-born product and User Experience (UX) designer Lorenzo Palu is geared up for the virtual UX South Africa hybrid conference running from November 8 to 10.

Palu will be part of a 15-member panel of people from different parts of the world. They are set to deliver speeches at the upcoming conference.

Also, at the conference, designers will explore design talks, ideas, themes, and case studies – share and understand more in order to constantly improve. The conference will afford designers around the world an opportunity to connect and network.

Palu, who is now based in South Africa is a product designer at Codent where he is a co-founder. His company offers software development services which include Accessibility Compliance, Product Design, Software Development and No-Code Development.

In an interview, the product designer said: “Well, being given the opportunity to share my experience on such a platform is quite challenging, seeing that most of the panelists are leaders of various respectable companies and academic institutions. However, I accepted the challenge as I have something worth sharing.

“I believe that creativity is the essence of life. I’d like to see and contribute to the improvement of the UX landscape of most products and services during my lifetime at a time when we’ve thoroughly disregarded it. My mission is to provide the best User Experience, especially to those that we might overlook in society,” he said.

Palu will address fellow designers on User Experience in a redefined reality/world on the second day of the conference.

Among the panelists will be Antonia Lorz, Badi Sudhakaran, Kate Van Niekerk, Supreet Kumar, Morné Venter and Yvonne Rogers. The last conference was held virtually in 2020. – @eMKlass_49