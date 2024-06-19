Zimbabwean documentary shines at international festival

Mbulelo Mpofu,[email protected]

LAST year, a triumphant display of artistic prowess and cultural celebration saw Paper Bag Africa unveiling a culturally-charged documentary film, #iWearMyCultureZW.

The documentary has been awarded the prestigious Silver Award at the 2024 edition of the International Tourism Film Festival Africa (ITFFA), held in Johannesburg, South Africa recently.

The win was celebrated on X.

“Our documentary #iWearMyCultureZW clinched a Silver Award at #ITFFA2024! A big thank you to ITFFA and its organisers for creating such an amazing platform. This international recognition validates our efforts to craft meaningful content,” posted Paper Bag Africa.

In the award-winning documentary, the filmmakers masterfully wove together the diverse tapestry of Zimbabwean cultural identity. Through the lens of traditional fashion and adornment, the project represents various distinct tribes, each with their own unique languages and ways of life.

#iWearMyCultureZW was also part of the recently-held Bulawayo Arts Festival and its artistic exploration of different cultural traditions was expressed through stunning fashion art pieces, which serve as vibrant visual narratives. Each tribe’s design aesthetic appeal stood out.

Established in 2019 by Caroline Ungersbock and James Byrne, the ITFFA has emerged as a leading platform for showcasing the diverse creative talents and innovative narratives shaping the African audio-visual industry. The festival invites participation from a wide range of media, including TV ads, promotional films, video campaigns, video blogs, documentaries, and more, all focused on the promotion of tourism destinations, products, and services.

By delving into the intricate tapestry of Zimbabwean traditional dress and its profound significance, #iWearMyCultureZW has not only captivated international audiences but also ignited a deeper appreciation for the country’s vibrant heritage.

This Silver Award stands as a celebration of their artistic triumph, as well as a rallying call for the continued preservation and global recognition of Zimbabwe’s rich cultural legacy. – @MbuleloMpofu