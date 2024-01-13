Zimbabwean drumming icon Gali Ncube seeks assistance for medical care

Mkhululi Ncube,[email protected]

LENGENDARY Zimbabwean drummer Mbuso Gali Ncube who has played drums for numerous top musicians is unwell in South Africa with plans underway to bring him back home to recover.

Gali became popular during the days of the united Ndolwane Super Sounds as he was the last man standing among the band’s first instrumentalists.

A whatsap group has since been formed to mobilise resources to transport Gali back to Bulawayo.

In an audio addressed to fellow artistes and Rhumba fans, former united Ndolwane Super Sounds core leader Martin The Big Boss Sibanda confirmed Gali was not well.

“I come to you on behalf of one of us, Gali Ncube, Mr Ceremony and The Senior man, the drummer when we play music. He has been unwell for five days now. His condition is not good and his family’s wish is to transport him back home so that he can receive quality care. This side it is difficult for that to happen as there is no one to assist him as people spend the day at work. We are appealing for your helping hand to help our brother,” said the Big Boss.

Besides Ndolwane Super Sounds, Gali has played drums for hundreds of musicians from a tender age who include Solomo Skuza,Jeyz Marabini,Sandra Ndebele,Andy Brown ,Soul Brothers Dan Tshanda and dozens of Rhumba bands and artistes who play vatious genres of music.