Zimbabwean duo arrested trying to smuggle 22 stolen goats and 8 sheep into South Africa

POLICE have arrested two suspects who were found in possession of 22 goats and eight sheep which they intended to smuggle into South Africa through Beitbridge.

The police on their X page said the suspects were intercepted by police who were conducting patrols under an operation targeted at ending border crimes.

“On September 19 police who were deployed in Beitbridge under the operation “no to cross border crimes” arrested two men at an illegal crossing point for stocktheft.

The suspects Obert Koki and Bhozani Munyanyi were arrested at an illegal crossing point in the Lamidzi area.

“The suspects were travelling in a Land Rover Defender vehicle and were found carrying 22 goats and eight sheep that they intended to smuggle out of the country. They failed to produce a police clearance and veterinary permit regarding the transportation and ownership of the stock,” said the police.

