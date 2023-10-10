Zimbabwean-England born soccer sensation makes the grade in England Squad

16.00

Innocent Kurira, Online Reporter

ENGLAND-born teenage sensation Trey Nyoni has been named in the England men’s Under-17 squad for next week’s doubleheader with Norway at St. Georges Park.

Born to Zimbabwean parents, Nyoni who plays football at Liverpool FC appears unlikely to opt to represent Zimbabwe in the future.

However, footballers can change international teams thanks to the FIFA eligibility rules.

Article 9 of FIFA’s Regulations Governing the Application of the Statutes deals with changing associations.

The rules allow a player to change their national team allegiance only once, but the 2020 update also facilitates a reversal of a change request in certain circumstances.

FIFA allows footballers to change their international team allegiance in recognition of the complexities of individual identity that accompany the increasingly globalised society in which we live.

It is generally accepted that there are many players who hold more than one nationality and whose attachment to a particular country or countries is inherently nuanced.

Nyoni is an attacking midfielder who signed for Liverpool FC from Leicester City in September 2023.

He started Academy life with the U18s and on his home debut in Kirkby netted a dramatic, stoppage-time winner in the mini-derby against Everton.

Nyoni spent 10 years at Leicester’s academy before the Reds swooped to sign him. An England U16 international, he scored and assisted on his debut against Italy.

@innocentskizoe