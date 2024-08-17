Zimbabwean football faces continental test:Ngezi Platinum and Dynamos begin Caf campaigns

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

ZIMBABWEAN football will be put to the test this weekend as Ngezi Platinum and Dynamos embark on their African Safari.

The performance of the two Premiership clubs will provide valuable insights into the competitiveness of the local league on the continental stage.

Ngezi, the defending league champions, will be making their maiden appearance in the Caf Champions League and will face the Democratic Republic of Congo’s AS Maniema at the Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, Zambia, this afternoon.

Dynamos, who are in the Confederation Cup after winning the Chibuku Super Cup last season, will t ackle ZESCO United at the National Stadium in Gaborone, Botswana, tomorrow.

Sadly, the two teams are forced to play their home matches away from home as the country has no stadium fit to host international matches.

Although they are competing in the Champions League for the first time, it is the second time that Ngezi is representing the country in a Caf competition. They featured in the 2017 Caf Confederation Cup after winning the Chibuku Super Cup the previous season.

The last time Dynamos played in Africa was in March 2014, when they were knocked out of the Caf Champions League first-round by DR Congo side AS Vita.

While Dynamos’ last dance on the African stage was in 2014, ZESCO played in the 2022 Caf Confederation Cup in which they were knocked out in the preliminary round by Royal AM of South Africa. ZESCO have qualified for the Caf Confederation Cup six times, with their best run being a quarter-final berth in 2017.

Former Dynamos and Warriors midfielder Ronald “Gidiza” Sibanda believes his former side will not find it easy in this competition.

“This is a competition where success is based on how you perform at home. When you play in Africa, home advantage matters the most, but then you have Dynamos playing home away from home, which is a big disadvantage.

“The team also has a new coach, and that may work or backfire; we have to wait and see. Looking at the odds, it’s not going to be easy. However, the players are professionals, and they have to give it their all and try to deliver,” said Sibanda.

Reigning Southern Region coach of the year Kudzayi Mhandire concurs with Sibanda. “Judging from the present form, it’s going to be difficult for the two teams. The reason I say so is they are struggling to pick points in the local league.

“Having seen them play, I think it will be difficult for both teams. Ngezi are a bit ahead of Dynamos in terms of player quality, but they will also not have it easy. However, we still wish both teams the best,” said Mhandire.

Meanwhile, the first-round of the Chibuku Super Cup will get underway this afternoon.

Yadah Stars are set to make the trip to Bulawayo for a date with Chicken Inn at Luveve Stadium. Former league champions FC Platinum will take on TelOne at Mandava Stadium, while Manica Diamonds will play host to Chegutu Pirates at Mutare’s Sakubva Stadium.

Simba Bhora and Herentals will battle it out, while CAPS United take on Bikita Minerals at Sakubva Stadium. Highlanders will host GreenFuel at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The competition’s quarter-finals will be held on the weekend of September 21-22, followed by the semi-finals on October 26-27.

The final of the tournament is set for November 30 at a venue yet to be announced. Dynamos are the 2023 Chibuku Super Cup Champions after seeing off the challenge of Ngezi Platinum at Baobab Stadium.

It was a deserved victory for Dynamos as defending league champions Ngezi Platinum never rose to the occasion on the day. The triumph not only ended Dynamos’ major cup drought.

Saturday

FC Platinum v TelOne (Mandava), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Bulawayo Chiefs (Postponed), Simba Bhora v Herentals (Wadzanayi), Chicken Inn v Yadah Stars (Luveve), Bikita Minerals v CAPS United (Sakubva)

Sunday

Manica v Chegutu Pirates (Sakubva), Highlanders v GreenFuel (Barbourfields), Dynamos v ZPC (Postponed)

-@innocentskizoe