Zimbabwean football legends Gombami and Chunga meet in Belgium

Online Reporter

FORMER Highlanders FC talented midfield star Honour Gombami recently met and spent time with football legend Moses Chunga in Belgium.

Chunga is visiting the European country at the invitation of his former club Al Aast whom he played for and earned legendary status from 1987-92.

Gombami an entertaining midfielder good in attack, defense, gifted with an amazing work rate, played for Cercle Brugge before injury. Like Chunga he cut short his career.

Gombani and Chunga played for youth teams and the Warriors.