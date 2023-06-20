Zimbabwean infrastructure expert invited to UK achievers ceremony

Online Reporter

INFRASTRUCTURE development expert Dr Tinashe Manzungu has been invited to the 13th African Achievers Awards ceremony and International Summit at the House of Lords, UK Parliament in the United Kingdom.

The Africa Business Council (ABC) board director who is a former Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) president will be part of global business people who have been invited by Lord Simon Wooley who is hosting the event.

The ceremony will take place at the House of Lords, UK Parliament, United Kingdom on July 14 and will be running under the theme, “Unlocking Sustainable Trade and Investment Opportunities in Africa-the PPP Approach.”

The International Summit will include a broad range of discussions by top facilitators from Africa and Europe bringing theoretical and practical experiences to guide on how various sectors can work together to promote sustainable development across Africa, Key stakeholders will include top organisations, donors, investors, policy-makers and regulators.

Dr Manzungu said he was highly honored to be recognised.

“We receive with honour and gratitude the African Achievers Host Lord Simon Wooley has extended to us, it’s quite an honour when you are being honored internationally to this level. It’s not something that we take for granted. In fact, we take it as confirmation of what our local business associations and business organisations have been doing for us, receiving awards provincially, nationally as well as regionally when it gets to the international honour we feel really honored,” he said.

Dr Manzungu said this was a reflection that the country and the continent are being recognised for the part they play in infrastructure development.

“In my personal capacity I have to thank my country for making the environment conducive. We are building our county, as you know our Government is pushing the Vision 2030 agenda and I am part of that drive as Zimbuild Property Investments. We are there to support the nation, we are there to support the continent and the international community in improving the livelihood of the people,” he said.

Dr Manzungu said he is looking forward to winning the award.

He encouraged other young people in Zimbabwe and across the continent look forward to such recognitions which he said motivates growth at both personal and corporate level.

“We look forward to attracting trade investment to Africa, to be specific Southern Africa, and in particular Zimbabwe where I am coming from. I have to thank Lord Simon Wooley who has invited us to the UK parliament and being recognised by parliament is not a small thing, it’s an opportunity to network with world business leaders at the UK parliament,” said Dr Manzungu.

The property mogul, who was recently in London for the Leaders Without Borders Annual Business Summit where he was a guest speaker, is being recognised for his exceptional strides in Leadership.