Zimbabwean, Linda Mudzenda wows British crowd at BGT

Mbulelo Mpofu, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

Saturday, March 29, 2025, will forever be etched in the memory of UK-based Zimbabwean support worker-turned-singer Linda Mudzenda, who sang her heart out and earned a Golden Buzzer from Alesha Dixon on Britain’s Got Talent (BGT).

The singer captivated judges Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Bruno Tonioli, and Alesha Dixon with an emotional rendition of You Say by Lauren Daigle.

Zimbabweans are making it a habit to shine on global talent platforms, with comedian Learnmore Jonasi also securing a Golden Buzzer at America’s Got Talent earlier this year.

Mudzenda’s Golden Buzzer moment means she advances straight to the show’s live semi-finals.

The 21-year-old, who now resides in Bedford, UK, appeared nervous as she stepped onto the stage. Judge Amanda Holden reassured her, saying, “Take your time, take a breath.” When she finished her performance, Holden described it as “extraordinary,” while fellow judge KSI admitted it made him “emotional,” adding: “It was so touching, man – just seeing how beautifully you sang.”

Dixon expressed her admiration, saying: “I think it’s the first time today that I’ve sat through an audition and my heart was racing out of my chest.”

Moments later, the former Mis-Teeq star pressed the Golden Buzzer, bringing Mudzenda to tears.

“It was so beautiful, so emotional. I don’t know what you’ve been through in life, but something is pouring out of your soul, and I loved it. I can’t wait to see you in the live show,” Dixon said.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Mudzenda called it a “dream come true.”

Mudzenda, who works with children with learning disabilities, now joins a growing list of Zimbabweans making waves on international stages. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu