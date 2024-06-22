Zimbabwean Long Jumper Chikomba Seeks Olympic Qualification in Douala Final

Lovemore Dube in Douala, Cameroon

ZIMBABWE’S long jump hopeful Tafadzwa Chikomba is hoping for glory when he takes part in the final this afternoon at Japoma Stadium.

It is the second day of the competition.

In the first day, Chikomba managed to sail through to the final of the men’s long jump with a leap of 7.48m to finish third in the qualifiers.

The United States-based jumper is hoping to qualify for the Olympics whose standard mark is 8.27m.

The debutant said:

“It was pretty good, it was my first time to be at a big competition but I am just happy I qualified for the finals set for today.

“Actually I was prepared, like yesterday I wanted to really jump the best.

“And then for today it is going to be just a walk over to a gold medal.

“I think from yesterday what I saw from the videos l made some mistakes and I am hoping to fix them today and do my best and I am hoping to qualify (Olympics) today.

His personal best is 8.11m.