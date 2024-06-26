Zimbabwean man accused of raping 5-year-old daughter

Sheronrose Mugombi,[email protected]

BUHERA, Zimbabwe – A 32-year-old man from the Chief Nyashanu area in Buhera, Zimbabwe, has been summoned before the Rusape Magistrates’ Court, facing charges of raping his 5-year-old daughter.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 26 January the accused person got home, went into the kitchen hut and ordered the complainant to remove her panties and raped her once.

“The complainant screamed but the accused person covered her mouth with his hand,” said the NPAZ

“The matter came to light when the complainant’s aunt noticed a limp in the complainant’s gait and that she was not wearing her panties. Upon investigation, the complainant revealed that she had been raped by the accused person. A police report was made, leading to the arrest of the accused person He was found guilty and will be sentenced on 26 June,” said the NPAZ