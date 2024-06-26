Zimbabwean man arrested for murdering taxi driver, stealing vehicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe – Police have arrested a Gwanda man who allegedly killed a Bulawayo taxi driver, Christopher Mpofu (34), before fleeing in his vehicle in an incident that occurred in the Figtree area of Bulilima.

Ketia Nhanha (30) was arrested in Gwanda on June 25 after he was found in possession of the stolen vehicle, according to Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena.

Mpofu, who resided in Entumbane Suburb and worked as a taxi driver, was allegedly attacked, robbed of his vehicle, and left for dead along Emcwazini Road in the Emcwazini area on the night of June 19.

“I can confirm that we have arrested Ketia Nhanha in connection with a murder and robbery case which occurred in Figtree area,” said Mangena. “On 25 June, members of the Gwanda CID received a tip-off that the suspect was in Gwanda where he was pirating. Acting on the information, they arrested Nhanha while he was driving the black Honda Fit which belonged to the now deceased.”

On June 20, a police constabulary member, Mr. Handrick Makurane, was approached by a villager who had discovered Mpofu’s body. The matter was reported to the police, who attended the scene. Mpofu had multiple deep cuts on the head, bruises on the head, and two stab wounds on the left leg.

The arrest of the suspect and the recovery of the stolen vehicle are crucial steps in ensuring justice for the victim’s family and deterring such violent crimes in the region.