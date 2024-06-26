Zimbabwean man convicted for illegal drug and unlicensed medicine possession

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

MUTARE, Zimbabwe – A 23-year-old man from Dangamvura, Mutare, has appeared before the Mutare Magistrate’s Court for the unlawful possession of dangerous drugs and contravening the Medicines and Allied Substance Control Act.

In a statement on X the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 20 June at around 2:20pm, Detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics in Manicaland received information to the effect that Tadiwanashe Munanzwi was in possession of dangerous drugs at Mclaires Restaurant Old Rank in Mutare.

Acting on the tip-off, the detectives proceeded to the restaurant where they found the accused person holding a green travelling bag.

“They introduced themselves to the accused person before searching his bag. They found a plastic paper containing loose dagga weighing 569,85grammes worth US$120. The accused person was also found in possession of unregistered medicines namely 10 by 8 black tablets and 18 by 5 by 200mg black cobra tablets. The medicines had a value of US$20,” said NPAZ

“The accused person was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment on the first count of which 4 months was suspended for five years. Eight months was suspended on the condition that he perform 280 hours of community service. On count 2 the accused person was sentenced to pay a fine of US$180 or 30 days imprisonment in default of payment”, said NPAZ