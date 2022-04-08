Zimbabwean man lynched by South African mob

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

A ZIMBABWEAN was yesterday attacked and burnt to death by a vigilante mob in Diepsloot Ext 1, northern Johannesburg, South Africa.

Although it was not immediately verified where he comes from in Zimbabwe, he has been identified as Elvis Nyathi (43), according to an Sabc news report.

Speaking to Sabc, Nyathi’s widow, Ms Nomusa Tshuma, said they were home watching television and suddenly they heard people pelting their house with stones and shouting “passports!” In panic, she said, they came out with the intention of running away to safety.

“We hid in the kitchen, myself, my husband and Marvelous (it was not clear who this was). The assailants came running on top of the walls and upon seeing us, they alerted their colleagues. My husband and Marvelous ran away trying to escape, but I failed and remained seated before going to a nearby house. Those people came back with my husband whom they had severely assaulted as he was bleeding profusely from injuries sustained during the assault,” said Ms Tshuma before breaking down.

In an interview with Chronicle, Zimbabwe Community in South Africa chairperson, Mr Ngqabutho Mabhena, said while they have not received an official report of what actually happened, details they are getting were confirming that a Zimbabwean was killed by a mob who stormed his residence and demanded passports.

“We are all shocked about this development and we condemn this in the strongest terms and call upon the South African authorities to arrest the perpetrators because it cannot be correct that private citizens can mobilise themselves into a mob and attack innocent citizens,” said Mr Mabhena.

He said if there are people believed to be involved in criminal activities, it was the duty of the South African Police Service to investigate, arrest and bring those individuals to court.

“It cannot be the duty of private citizens to go around people’s homes searching whether they are legally in the country or if they are criminals. If they suspect that someone is a criminal, they must report the person to the police and it is the police that must do the work. ,” said Mr Mabhena.

South African Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the crime scene yesterday.