Zimbabwean man wanted in South Africa for stealing nearly R1 Million from restaurant at Kruger National Park

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A ZIMBABWEAN in South Africa is on the run after reportedly stealing almost R1 million from an upmarket restaurant at Kruger National Park.

Amos Tineyi Kampyinya (44), according to the South African Police Service (SAPS), is being hunted by The Hawks from Mpumalanga.

In a statement, SAPS said Kampyinya stole the money in 2022.

“The Hawks in Mpumalanga require assistance from the community to locate a suspect appearing in the attached photographs known as Amos Tineyi Kampyinya (44), a Zimbabwean citizen. The suspect is sought in connection with a fraud and theft case, which took place in July 2022, at Kruger National Park Mpumalanga,” read the statement.

Kampyinya was working at Mug & Bean Kruger National Park as a manager.

“It is further alleged that Kampyinya stole company funds to the amount of R897 229,50 and disappeared. He was sought at his previous known address at Karino flats and was not found,” read the statement.

The Provincial Head of the Hawks, Major General Gerber, according to the statement is urging Kampyinya to come forward and also appeals to the community to give information regarding his whereabouts, by contacting the Investigating Officer Captain Mandla Mphephethe on 071 481 3295.

The General assured the community that all information provided will be dealt with confidentially.