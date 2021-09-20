Zimbabwean musicians headline South African company celebrations

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

ZIMBABWEAN-born musicians Martin Sibanda and Ndlowane Super Sounds, Insimbi Zezhwane, Sungura Masters and Bolamba Culture Birds are billed to perform at the Royal Life Funerals second anniversary celebrations.

Royal Life Funerals are a Zimbabwean owned funeral company based in South Africa.

The event, to be held at Underground Hillbrow Theatre, is part of means to uplift South African based artistes by Royal Life Funerals.

Royal Life Funerals chief executive officer Nevillie Shoko said artistes based in the diaspora have not been spared from Covid-19 so they saw it fit to promote them by headlining them for the celebrations.

“Artistes play a pivotal role in uplifting communities and taking note that most of them were left bankrupt because they couldn’t hold shows. We saw as a company that works with people to have a lineup of artistes from Zimbabwe but plying their trade in South Africa.

“These artistes are in South Africa because they want to fend for their families and as Royal Life Funerals this is a way of showing our corporate social responsibility.

“An array of artistes that include Martin and Ndolwane Super Sounds, Insimbi Zezhwane, Masotha and Sungura Masters, Bolambo Culture Birds and other upcoming artistes will perform at the event,” said Shokoi.

Royal Life Funerals was established in 2019 in Johannesburg. It offers a wide range of covers that include funeral policies, funeral arrangements and repatriation to all SADC countries. – @mthabisi_mthire