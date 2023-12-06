Zimbabwean producer Mwana Wevhu releases debut album

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Ireland-based music producer, Bryne Gunde, who goes by the stage name Mwana Wevhu, has released his latest album titled Soko the Album.

The album features eight tracks, Broken Drums, Mhlobo Wami, Gazi Lami, First Time, Letta’s Parade, Day One, Dear Bulelwa and Colour, with collaborations from various artists such as Billy Vuya, Ape Life, Sammy B, Soul B, Leon Lee, Libo Sonjica, Sgeez CPT, and Kae_Chaps.

The house music DJ shared that the inspiration behind the album came from his journey in music production and his deep connection to his roots.

“I’ve been producing for a while now and wanted to use this album as a way to introduce myself, Mwana Wevhu, to the country. It’s a blend of my personal experiences, the rich cultural heritage I come from, and my aspirations as an artiste,” he said.

The album aims to be a source of inspiration and reflection for listeners. Mwana Wevhu hopes that the music will move listeners, help them find pieces of themselves in the lyrics, and encourage them to embrace their own journeys and stories.

The album also features collaborations with artists from South Africa, Zambia, Nigeria, and Ghana, adding a diverse flavour to the collection.

The album is now available for streaming on various platforms.

