Zimbabwean prospect trains with Arsenal senior team ahead of Real Madrid clash

ZIMBABWEAN prospect Teshaun Tarumbidzwa Murisa was among the academy players who trained with Arsenal’s first team on the eve of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash against Real Madrid tonight.

The 16-year-old United Kingdom-born midfielder, whose parents are from Zimbabwe, has been featuring for Arsenal’s Under 18 team.

Murisa was joined by left-back Josh Ogunnaike, midfielder Ife Ibrahim, and forward Nathan Butler-Oyedeji.

However, it remains unclear whether Murisa or the other academy players will be included in the matchday squad for tonight’s game, as coach Mikel Arteta has not confirmed their availability.

Arsenal hold a strong advantage going into the fixture after securing a 3-0 victory in the first leg.