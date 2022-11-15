Zimbabwean queen hit-maker, Freeman coming to Byo

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

ZIMDANCEHALL chanter Freeman aka HKD Boss who is riding high with his latest album, David & Goliath which contains the hit, Zimbabwean Queen will be coming down to the City of Kings and Queens this Friday.

He is billed to perform at The Boundary.

The Magalis trademark holder recently launched David & Goliath at an event in Harare which was graced by Jamaican entertainer, Christopher Martin who is featured on the track Zimbabwean Queen. The 13-track album that has been flooding the airwaves is inspired by the Bible protagonists David and Goliath where the project is about achieving success despite the odds stacked against people.

In Bulawayo, Freeman and the HKD Band will be supported by Killer T and the Hot Property Band while the decks will be manned by locals DJ Mzoe, DJ Kead Wikead, DJ Nickmicks and Henry HP.

Organiser of the show, DTL Records Director Dee Nosh said preparations are at an advanced stage.

“We’re ready for the Friday show where the man of the moment, HKD Boss will be in the city. It’s been a while since he was in the city so it’s a chance for his fans to come through and watch one of the most talented artistes of our decade performing live,” said Dee Nosh.

Tracks on Freeman’s latest album are Komborera produced by Shamex, Ndibvunzewo produced by Shamex, David & Goliath produced by Bilbery, Mukuru produced by Movy D and Sunshine, Zimbabwean Queen featuring Christopher Martin produced by Cymplex Music and Troyton, Mjolo produced by Oskid), Distance featuring Poptain produced By No Limits Jamal & GangstaMadeIt, Chitsike produced by Oskid and Sunshine. Other tracks are Vakomana VeDrip poduced by Movy D, NiZabwela featuring Towela from Zambia produced by Kid Xoldier, Maruva, produced by Oskid, Wakadyiswa, featuring Nyasha David produced by Sunshine and Yeah Yeah produced by Movy D.

– @mthabisi_mthire