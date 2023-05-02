Zimbabwean striker shines in Botswana

Welldone Ndlovu, Online Reporter

FORMER Bulawayo City striker is in red hot form in Botswana where he has provided five assists and three goals in, 6 games, for Yong Stars.

Nkosilomusa Khanye (24) hit a brace of assists in his team’s 3-0 clobbering of Broadhurst United in Gaborone on 1 May.

The speedy attacker changed the complexion of the game when he was introduced in the 70 th minutes for Collen Moteu when the Jwaneng division one outfit was leading by a goal.

Barely 10 minutes later, he set goals up goals for Brux Ditwane and Steven Madzibaba in rapid succession.

Khanye is proving to be a good buy for Young Stars as he has affected positively, all the games he has played.

He joined Young Stars in January from Quality Foods of Zimbabwe.

The Nkulumane-bred footie is a product of Bulawayo City FC and is managed by Witness Nhando.

Young Stars are sitting in position five in the log after their win and Broadhurst got relegated as there are left second from the bottom.