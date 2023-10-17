Zimbabwean suspended over anti-Israel Instagram posts

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Writer

FADZAI MADZINGIRA, a Zimbabwean national and Ofcom’s online safety supervision director, has been suspended after anti-Israel comments were posted on her Instagram account following the Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October.

The war between Israel and Gaza, which began last weekend, has killed more than 2,700 people in Gaza and over 1,400 Israelis.

One of the posts described Israel as an “apartheid state”. Another post published on Guido Fawkes showed that Ms Madzingira appeared to like a post calling Israel and the UK a “vile colonial alliance”.

In a post published on Instagram Stories, she describes herself as a “Zimbabwean, a Black feminist, a student of decolonisation and a deep believer of liberty for all”, saying she has “one hope” before posting a Palestinian flag emoji.

Ofcom confirmed the suspension, “pending further investigation.”

Ofcom’s code of practice says that comments including social media posts which might have an adverse effect on Ofcom’s reputation and comments on Ofcom policy “should be avoided”.

Ms Madzingira was appointed by Ofcom in June, joining from US cloud-based software company Salesforce.